‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ trailer hints at Sauron’s return

Amazon is determined to generate buzz for its blockbuster series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and that includes a large new trailer to kick off San Diego Comic-Con. The three-minute clip sheds considerably more light on the story and, to no one’s surprise, sets the stage for Sauron’s appearance. While the show will start by highlighting the relative peace of Middle-earth’s Second Age, it will quickly become clear that Sauron is coming back — and that factions will have to unite if they hope to stop the Dark Lord.

As the title makes clear, the series will focus on the forging of the Rings of Power so crucial to J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy world. You can also expect to learn more about the rise and fall of the island nation of Númenor. Clips shown at Comic-Con offered peeks at a younger Elrond, harfoots (ancestors to hobbits) and Arondir.

The Rings of Power debuts September 2nd on Prime Video. It’s still too soon to say if the reported $1 billion production budget will pay off for Amazon. However, the internet behemoth clearly isn’t taking chances. Talk show host (and Tolkien fan) Stephen Colbert opened the Comic-Con panel alongside an orchestral performance led by composer Bear McCreary. Amazon expects its Lord of the Rings saga to be a hit, and it’s willing to spend lavishly on both the production and the marketing.