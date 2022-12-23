The long-delayed ‘Sports Story’ suddenly arrives on Nintendo Switch

After a long delay, Sports Story is now available on . Fans of Golf Story have been awaiting the follow-up for quite some time. Sports Story was initially supposed to , but as has been the case with so many games over the last few years, it was delayed.

Sports Story features many of the same characters as Golf Story. It follows the events of the previous game and it has a similar blend of sports, role-playing and adventuring. You’ll still get to play some golf in this one, and you can partake in tennis, soccer, BMX and (unsurprisingly, given that this is an RPG) fishing. You can also explore dungeons and abandoned ruins or simply hang out at the mall.

Nintendo that Sports Story would arrive sometime in December, and that held true. The company of Sidebar Games’ latest title to close out a week of bite-sized indie game updates. Mortal Shell and dreamy puzzle game Melatonin were among the other surprise releases on Switch this week. Nintendo also revealed that a , the charming-looking and the absolutely delightful dog photography game are all coming to the console next year.