The Leica Leitz Phone 2 is a red-dot rebrand of a Sharp Aquos phone

Or you can buy basically the same phone — minus the red dot logo — for 189,360 yen, which is about $200 less. That would be the Aquos R7 made by Sharp — the licensee responsible for manufacturing the Leitz Phone 2.

The Phone 2 (like the R7) includes a 6.6-inch OLED, a 5,000mAh battery, and a single rear camera with a massive Type 1 47-megapixel sensor. That’s an impressively large sensor, which Leica proclaims to be the “largest sensor ever in a smartphone,” but it shares that distinction with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra (and last year’s Phone 1, for that matter).

Surely nobody will lose a lens cap attached to their smartphone by magnets. Image: Leica

So what does the extra cash get you aside from a red dot on the back panel? Well, there’s a magnetic lens cap for the rear camera. And you get a couple of special widgets: one that tracks the “golden hour” based on your location and a gallery of images from Leica photographers. Oh, goody.