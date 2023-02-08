The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s latest trailer reveals a new car and airship for Link

Nintendo released a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at its Nintendo Direct showcase on Wednesday. The trailer gave us our best look at the new game yet, though is light on specific details; seems like Nintendo doesn’t want to spoil too much about the game even though we are just a few months away from release.
At the beginning, a mysterious, foreboding voice (Ganondorf?) demands that his “servants” eliminate the kingdom of Hyrule and its allies. Seems bad, especially when coupled with shots of the blood moon looming over the land — the forces of evil appear to be back in force.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released on May 12th for Nintendo Switch, following a delay from 2022. “In order to make this game’s experience something special, the entire development team is continuing to work diligently on this game, so please wait a while longer,” Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma said in a video about the delay. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait much longer.