The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s latest trailer reveals a new car and airship for Link

Nintendo released a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at its Nintendo Direct showcase on Wednesday. The trailer gave us our best look at the new game yet, though is light on specific details; seems like Nintendo doesn’t want to spoil too much about the game even though we are just a few months away from release.

At the beginning, a mysterious, foreboding voice (Ganondorf?) demands that his “servants” eliminate the kingdom of Hyrule and its allies. Seems bad, especially when coupled with shots of the blood moon looming over the land — the forces of evil appear to be back in force.