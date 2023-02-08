The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer shows Hyrule in chaos

Nintendo revealed a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at its Nintendo Direct on Wednesday. The new look comes ahead of the game’s upcoming May release on Nintendo Switch.

Tears of the Kingdom is available for pre-order now and costs $69.99, which you might notice is $10 more than the typical price for a first-party Nintendo game.

The moody trailer shows a thundering and dark land, filled with recognizable monsters from Hyrule. Scenes of devastation fill the world as Hyrule Castle crumbles to the ground and we see a monster who looks like Ganon rising. Also, at the end of the trailer, Zelda issues a mysterious plea: “Please, lend him your power.”

The game will launch with a special collector’s edition as well. It will cost $129.99 and include goodies like a physical version of the game, an art book with concept art, and a Steelbook case.

Image: Nintendo

If a fancy collector’s items aren’t your thing, Nintendo is also releasing a new Link amiibo inspired by the game, which will unlock special items in-game.

Tears of the Kingdom is the much-anticipated sequel to Nintendo’s 2017 Switch and Wii U hit The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo first revealed Tears of the Kingdom at E3 2019. Since then, Nintendo has shown snippets of Link’s next adventure. Previous trailers have shown Link soaring through the skies of Hyrule and have teased mysterious details of the world. Also, Link has luscious, long hair now and sports a new set of powers, like the ability to pass through walls.

Last fall, Nintendo finally gave us an official title and release date for Tears of the Kingdom — although there was a bit of confusion as to how to pronounce that name. We know how to say the game’s name now, but there is plenty left to fans’ imaginations, and it’s spawning theories based on the games.