The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order: Get a wooden plaque

GameStop says that you’ll get a bit of wood when you pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s currently the only retailer offering this wooden collector’s plaque to people who pre-order while supplies last, and to people who come in to buy it on launch day. To get the plaque, you’ll need to go to a store and show them your purchase receipt.

There’s currently no info on the finish or stain (fingers crossed for Wenge or Purpleheart), but GameStop has noted that the color and grain of the wood may vary. Still, it seems nice if you like collectibles!

The standard edition of the long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild can be pre-ordered for $69.99, and Best Buy has a listing for the elusive deluxe edition for $129.99. The deluxe edition comes packaged with a Steelbook case, collector’s pin set, and art book, but no wood, unfortunately.

If you want to learn more about the pre-order situation, check out our more expansive Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide. And for a continuous drip feed of interesting Zelda coverage, The Hamden Journal’s Zeldathon should keep you satisfied.