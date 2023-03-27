The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — all the latest on Nintendo’s huge sequel

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — all the latest on Nintendo’s huge sequel

by

Get ready for tomorrow’s Tears of the Kingdom showcase by watching all five previous trailers.

Nintendo is debuting about 10 minutes of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Tuesday, and one way I’m preparing is by watching every trailer released for the game so far. I collected all the links so you can, too:

First Look Trailer (June 11th, 2019), E3 2021 Teaser (June 15th, 2021), Launch Timing Update (March 29th, 2022), Official Trailer #1 (September 13th, 2022), Official Trailer #2 (February 8th, 2023).

Now, the real question: will tomorrow’s showcase top the legendary (ha!) Breath of the Wild trailer?