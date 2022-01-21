‘The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask’ joins Nintendo Switch Online in February

Soon after to Switch Online’s Expansion Pack, Nintendo is preparing to bring another classic game to the service. In February, The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask will join the lineup.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Nintendo has resolved the many players had with Ocarina of Time, the predecessor to Majora’s Mask, on Switch. Majora’s Mask is one of the most highly regarded Zelda games, so it’d be disappointing if the full experience of the N64 title isn’t properly replicated on the handheld console.

Nintendo announced , a higher tier of Switch Online that includes Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games, . It said at the time Majora’s Mask was one of the games in the pipeline for the service. Other N64 titles on the way include F-Zero X, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, Mario Golf and the original .