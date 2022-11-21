The Leap Second will be scrapped by 2035

A global panel of scientists and government representatives have voted to scrap leap seconds by 2035. The ad-hoc time adjustment is occasionally inserted to account for the gradual slowdown of the Earth’s rotation, and has caused headaches for numerous tech companies over the years.

As reported by The New York Times, member states of the International Bureau of Weights and Measures almost unanimously voted in support of Resolution D at a meeting in Versailles, France, on Friday. Resolution D calls for UTC to go uninterrupted by leap seconds from 2035 until at least 2135, during which it’s hoped that scientists can develop a better system for keeping atomic and astronomical time scales in sync.