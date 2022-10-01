The latest Pixel Watch leak shows band styles, watch faces, and more

As if the launch of the Pixel Watch hasn’t been spoiled by enough leaks already, a new set of images shared with Slashleaks by reliable leaker OnLeaks (via 9to5Google), show the smartwatch in even more detail just days ahead of Google’s launch event. This expands on what we’ve already seen in a brief ad from Google released last week, revealing an array of band styles, more watch faces, as well as some other features the watch could come with.

For starters, the Pixel Watch could offer silicone band styles in black, eggshell, dark gray, and silver, as well as three braided options in orange, green, and black. It also looks like Google’s planning to offer two different leather band styles, including a sleek set in orange, black, and silver, and a more rugged-looking pair of bands in black and green.

The images also reveal a series of different watch faces, ranging from a simple minute and hour hand with the user’s heart rate, a minimalist style that spells out the time (which seems kind of unhelpful, in my opinion), as well as a more decorative option with a landscape design. There’s also a set of images showing off some other Pixel Watch features, such as Fitbit integration, support for Google Fast Pair, emergency calling, and ECG reading.

As noted by 9to5Google, it looks like some of these images may have been sourced from a Pixel Watch listing on Amazon that briefly popped up in Germany. German tech site SmartDroid captured a screenshot of the listing (and allegedly managed to place a preorder), but it appears to have been taken down. According to SmartDroid, the listing indicates that the Pixel Watch could come with the Google Home app, 5ATM water resistance, a Corning Gorilla Glass display, and a free six-month trial to Fitbit Premium.