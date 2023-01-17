The latest ‘Mandalorian’ season three trailer is all about redemption

Disney+ has released a new trailer for The Mandalorian during the NFL Wild Card Game on ESPN and ABC Network. It shows Pedro Pascal’s character Din Djarin and Grogu reunited and going on their next adventure. Din also reveals in the trailer that he’s going back to the planet Mandalore in an effort to redeem himself after removing his helmet and showing his face to other people by the end of season 2. As revealed in previous episodes, Din is a member of the religious sect Children of the Watch that views removing one’s helmet in the presence of others a serious transgression.

While Din is dealing with the consequences of his decision, the New Republic is struggling: “There’s something dangerous happening out there,” Captain Carson Teva warned. “And by the time it becomes big enough for you to act, it’ll be too late.” The trailer also shows Grogu exhibiting better control of the Force after leaving with Luke Skywalker in the previous season to train at his Jedi Temple.

Disney released its first teaser trailer for the show at last year’s D23 Expo, showing us that everybody’s favorite Star Wars family will indeed get reunited for season 3. Now this newer trailer gives us a taste of what Din and Grogu will encounter. Not that we have long to wait for the next season to drop — season 3 will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting on March 1st.