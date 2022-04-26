The latest macOS beta includes a fix for the Studio Display webcam

When we got our hands on , one issue soon became apparent: the webcam offered pretty subpar image quality. Apple said it was , and now that software update is starting to make its way into the wild as part of the latest macOS Monterey beta.

“An update to the Studio Display firmware is now available with today’s beta release of macOS Monterey 12.4,” Apple said. “This beta update has refinements to the Studio Display camera tuning, including improved noise reduction, contrast and framing.”

In his , Senior Editor Devindra Hardawar wrote that the webcam was “surprisingly grimy” and images captured with it appeared as though they were “covered in a layer of Vaseline.” That’s despite the Studio Display having a 12-megapixel sensor and an A13 chip to help with image processing.

Apple doesn’t typically take long between rolling out a beta and reading a new version of an OS publicly, so this update will likely be available to all Studio Display owners soon. Once you’ve installed the latest macOS Monterey beta or the upcoming public build on your Mac, your connected Studio Display by going to System Preferences then selecting Software Update.