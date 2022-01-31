The 2020 model of the iPad Air has been discounted to its lowest price ever. Normally, this slim tablet costs $599.99 but has been discounted to $499.99 in all colorways at Best Buy. The The Hamden Journal’s Dieter Bohn praised its excellent screen and overall fast performance, calling it the “best tablet for most people” in his review. This model represents a top-to-bottom redesign over its previous iteration, bringing features like a USB-C charging port, which broadens its compatibility with accessories.

iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi) The 2020 iPad Air includes thinner bezels around the display and has relocated the Touch ID fingerprint sensor to the power button, which is located at the top of the device.

Our top pick for the best Chromebook you can get, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713, is currently on sale at Best Buy for $499.99, knocking $200 off the regular price of this amazing laptop. In our review from The The Hamden Journal’s own Monica Chin, she gave this lightweight laptop top marks for its excellent display and Thunderbolt 4 support, though its drab aesthetics could have used some improvements. The Spin 713 features a 13.5-inch 2256×1504 display. It also includes an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, and a built-in storage capacity of 256GB that can be expanded via its microSD card slot.

A couple of Sony’s best noise-canceling wireless earbuds are currently on sale. The latest model, the WF-1000XM4, is currently matching its lowest price ever at B&H Photo and Best Buy, bringing the regular $277.99 price down to $249.99. You can also find the previous model, the WF-1000XM3 at Amazon and Best Buy for $128.00, a solid discount from its original price of $199.99.

In our review of the XM4, The Hamden Journal reviewer Chris Welch admired the noise cancellation and detailed sound profile, enough so to earn these earbuds the top spot on our list of the best earbuds you can currently buy. While the XM3 may show their age at this point, in his 2019 review, Chris Welch gave these earbuds excellent marks for their sound quality and great battery life.

Sony’s WF-1000XM4 Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. With a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4, the earbuds can now be charged wirelessly.

The highly-anticipated Pokémon Legends: Arceus was released just a few days ago, but is currently available for $49.99 at eBay, taking $10 off the regular price. Serving as something of a prequel to other Pokémon titles, this installment takes a slightly different approach from previous games in the series. While the overarching goal will always be to “catch them all,” Arceus leans heavily into established RPG mechanics like quests and side missions while adding some wrinkles to the familiar gameplay loop by adding a crafting system and eliminating gym leader battles. In our review by The Hamden Journal staffer Andrew Webster, he mentioned that this title represents “the biggest overhaul to the Pokémon formula since the series debuted.”

Pokémon Legends: Arceus A prequel to Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Pokémon Legends: Arceus has you traveling to the Hisui region to catch and study pokémon in an effort to build the region’s first ever Pokédex.

The Corsair Virtuoso RGB wireless headset is currently available in its white and gold colorway at Amazon for its lowest price ever. Normally $179.99, this headset has been discounted to $139.99. While it’s unfortunate that this discount doesn’t extend to its other colorways, this is the best price we’ve seen for this headset. The Virtuoso RGB is built with a sturdy aluminum frame and a plush leatherette headband with customizable RGB logos on both earcups. The headset features USB wireless connectivity and is compatible with Sony consoles as well as PC. However, you’ll have to rely on its 3.5mm wired connection if you’re planning to use this headset with your Nintendo Switch, Xbox, or any compatible mobile device.

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Headset This premium headset from Corsair features excellent build quality and is compatible with PC and PlayStation thanks to its Slipstream wireless dongle.

Some other great deals to check out

Whether you need to free up some extra space for Pokémon Legends: Arceus or you’re just preparing for the impending release of the Steam Deck, this microSD card deal at Amazon is offering a 400GB Samsung model for just $39.99 instead of its typical $69.99.

This 1TB T7 external SSD from Samsung offers hardware encryption that can be secured with your fingerprint. Normally $159.99, this drive is currently discounted to $139.99 at Best Buy.

Just $10 shy of their best price ever, the second-gen Echo Buds that include a wired charging case are currently discounted to $79.99 at Amazon. These earbuds offer some excellent features at an affordable price point, and our review by Chris Welch called them “hard to beat for the price”.