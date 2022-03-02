The latest ‘Elden Ring’ patch fixes the game’s PlayStation 5 save bug

Rejoice now, ye Tarnished. Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco has released an update that sorts out an issue where the game would not save your progress on PlayStation 5 if the console crashed or if it lost power while in Rest Mode. Before the release of patch 1.02.2, the company told players they could ensure their progress was saved by manually exiting Elden Ring. Now, you don’t have to take that precaution.

(1/2) Patch 1.02.2 for PC and PS5 available now. PC:

💠Fixed an issue where the graphics card was not being used, resulting in slow performance.

💠Fixed a bug that caused the game to quit under certain conditions during a battle with the Fire Giant.

💠Fixed other bugs. — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) March 2, 2022

The update is also available on PC and promises to at least partially address that version’s well-documented issues with stuttering and framerate drops. “Fixed an issue where the graphics card was not being used, resulting in slow performance,” the patch’s changelog notes. Among other bug fixes, the patch solves an issue that would cause Elden Ring to crash under certain circumstances when players fought the Fire Giant boss.