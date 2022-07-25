The latest Apple TV 4K streaming box is $50 off

It’s another week of deals here at The The Hamden Journal, and we’ve got some bangers ranging from the greatest hits to some of the most fun niches.

First off, the Apple TV 4K streaming box with 32GB of storage is down to its frequent sale price of $129.99 at Best Buy and Amazon. Back during Amazon Prime Day, it dipped to $119.99, but if you missed that sale, this is still an excellent price. It supports 4K resolution, as its namesake implies, and it’s got a lot of top specs to bolster its performance — HDR support, HDMI 2.1, and Wi-Fi 6. While one of the latest Apple TV 4K’s standout features is that Apple finally fixed its awful remote design, it also includes an A12 Bionic processor for speedy performance. You can get a good streaming device for well under $100, but the Apple TV 4K is a very good premium option that’s a bit more future-proof. Read our review.

Apple TV 4K (2021, 32GB) The latest Apple TV 4K houses the A12 Bionic processor and features faster performance with HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6, and Thread support.

The king is dead, long live the king! It took nearly two years, but the M1 MacBook Air has been dethroned on our list of the best laptops. Unsurprisingly, it was the redesigned M2 MacBook Air to commit this regicide. The M1 MacBook Air is still highly recommended, though, as its affordable price makes it feel a little like the new emperor has no clothes (or at least, the new monarch leaves fewer dollars in your pocket — that’s for sure).

Just how much cheaper is the M1, though? The M1 MacBook Air is currently on sale at Amazon for $899.99 in silver or gold with base 256GB storage. That’s $100 off its regular price and about $299 less than the $1,199 M2 model — though the M2 gets even pricier in its better configuration with faster storage. Even in 2022, the M1 MacBook Air is still a great everyday laptop for getting work done. Sure, it’s stuck with a terrible webcam and just two USB-C ports for all accessories and charging, but it’s hard to beat this laptop for performance on a budget. Read our review.

MacBook Air with M1 (late 2020) The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s new M1 chip and in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).

Here’s one more Apple-adjacent deal for you. The Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds are available refurbished in pink from Woot for $99.99. This half-off discount knocks a cool $100 off their regular price. I know refurb earbuds may not be everyone’s bag, but these have a 30-day return window if you change your mind and a one-year third-party warranty.

The Beats Fit Pro are one of the best earbuds around that you can buy today, especially if you want great active noise cancellation in a fitness-ready earbud. These buds outperform the AirPods Pro in a lot of ways, except their USB-C charging case is a bit oversized and lacks wireless charging. Still, it’s got Apple’s own H1 chip in it for easier pairing to iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Read our review.

Beats Fit Pro (refurbished) The Beats Fit Pro earbuds have integrated wing tips that help keep them secure during runs and workouts. They also have excellent noise cancellation, and their sound has just the right amount of bass and kick to keep you motivated.

We may be just over two weeks away from the next foldable phones from Samsung, but in the meantime, Best Buy has great prices on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with two of the three major carriers. You can get a Flip 3 with 128GB of storage for $299.99 ($700 off) with an activation on Verizon or $399.99 ($600 off) with activation on AT&T.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is as conventional as a foldable phone gets today. Its 6.7-inch 120Hz screen folds in half for an easily pocketable device with a 1.9-inch external screen for viewing notifications. While durability may be the weak point of most modern foldables, the Flip 3 does have some water resistance.

The bigger elephant in the room is that its replacement and a new Galaxy Z Fold 4 are around the corner, with an upcoming Samsung Unpacked event scheduled for August 10th. You can even put in a free, non-committal reservation for the new Flip and get up to $200 credit from Samsung if you like want the upcoming phone, earbuds, and smartwatch as a bundle of Galaxies (or $100 credit for just an upcoming Galaxy foldable). Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (128GB) Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a foldable phone with a non-foldable price tag. The unique, water-resistant device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 120Hz display as well as 5G support.

If you haven’t grown tired of using a mirrorless camera as your Zoom webcam like some of us, the Elgato Cam Link 4K is down to $99.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. That’s a $30 discount from its regular price of $129.99 for one of the best HDMI to USB dongles around, capable of 4K output.

I jest about using it as a webcam, but the Cam Link is an excellent tool for streaming and recording video. It allows all kinds of DSLRs and mirrorless cameras that output a clean video signal via HDMI to be used easily with Windows or macOS. It’s a go-to choice for many Twitch streamers who want their face cam to have much better sharpness, color, and background blur. Plus, the Cam Link 4K can make up for the shortcomings of a bad webcam in a monitor. Our own Cameron Faulkner lightly touched on this topic in a recent episode of The The Hamden Journalcast when a listener asked about finding their ideal monitor — because many monitors have bad webcams.

Elgato Cam Link 4K Elgato’s Cam Link 4K allows you to convert your DSLR, mirrorless, or action camera into a webcam for your computer.

More deals on a Monday:

The Govee DreamView TV bias light that mimics the on-screen colors using a small camera mounted to the TV is on a one-day deal from Best Buy for $64.99 ($25 off). This version is sized for 55-inch to 65-inch sets. Read our review .

. Mophie’s 3-in-1 7.5W wireless charger for Apple devices is $64.99 (50 percent off) at Best Buy for today only. It’s not as fancy as Mophie’s newer MagSafe-compatible chargers, and it doesn’t charge fast (half the top speed of MagSafe), but it’s an affordable bedside charger for a Qi-enabled iPhone, AirPods, and an Apple Watch.

The older Fujifilm XF 23mm f/1.4 R lens is $799 ($100 off) for today only from Adorama and B&H Photo. It’s not as sharp or well-corrected as its weather-resistant replacement, but it’s still a great, fast 35mm-equivalent focal length on Fujifilm X-cameras.

If you need to stock up on some basic SD cards for your mirrorless camera, B&H Photo has a one-day deal price on Lexar 128GB UHS-I SDXC cards. They’re just $19.99 when added to your cart, though you need to spend $49 for free shipping.