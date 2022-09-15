The latest Apple TV 4K is still $60 off at Amazon

Since our original lead deal sold out, here’s another quick one for you. The 32GB Apple TV 4K is still on sale for $119.99 at Amazon, down from its original list price of $179. While the Apple TV 4K is best suited for users that live in the Apple ecosystem, there’s plenty of utility to be found in this innocuous black box. Apart from letting you stream media from platforms like Disney Plus and HBO Max, the Apple TV 4K provides an avenue to access content from Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness Plus, and Apple Music.

In terms of speed, the A12 Bionic CPU gives the Apple TV 4K superior performance and responsiveness when compared to other streaming devices, including the Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Amazon Fire Stick 4K. The Apple TV 4K is also compatible with HDMI 2.1 and Wi-Fi 6, helping to provide the high-quality content with as few disruptions as possible.

Some other features include the much-improved Siri Remote, the ability to stream audio privately to two separate pairs of AirPods, and the ability to stream video from all of your HomeKit-enabled cameras. It even offers support for a range of essential specs, including Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and HDR10. Read our review.

$ 119.99 The latest Apple TV 4K houses the A12 Bionic processor and features faster performance with HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6, and Thread support.

If you’re in the mood for a deal that requires less work upfront, you can currently find a Google Nest Wifi bundle that includes a single router and access point for $149 at Target, instead of its usual $269.99. While the Google Nest Wifi system uses the older Wi-Fi 5 wireless standard, it’s still a quick and simple way to provide internet connectivity for a relatively large area. The router and single access point are designed to cover an area of up to 3,800 square feet, but more access points can always be purchased if you need additional coverage. Just keep in mind that the extra access point included with this deal lacks ethernet ports.

Some of the benefits offered by Google Nest Wifi over other mesh networks include easily setting up and managing guest networks, and these access points can double as smart speakers. Read our review.

$ 149 Google’s Nest Wifi system is a Wi-Fi 5 mesh router with easy setup, reliable connectivity, and fast speeds up to 500Mbps. A two-pack is designed to cover up to 3,800 square feet.

The SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD is a fast water-resistant model that can fit into your back pocket. The 2TB configuration of this external SSD is typically priced at $509.99 but is discounted to $279.99 at Amazon and B&H Photo. The Extreme Pro SSD claims to be durable thanks to its ruggedized design, and it has IP55 water and dust resistance. The fact that it houses an NVMe SSD has multiple benefits: it can survive a drop since there are no moving parts, unlike some cheaper SSDs that still use 2.5-inch spinning drives. Plus, the USB-C interface allows it to quickly transfer its contents to or from a host device at advertised speeds of up to 2,000MB/s.

If you’re attempting to transfer from a device that only has a USB-A port available, the Extreme Pro comes packaged with an adapter so your files won’t get stranded.

$ 279.99 SanDisk’s Extreme USB-C SSD is a portable storage option that’s protected against water, dust, and being dropped. It supports USB 3.2, and while it uses USB-C, SanDisk includes a USB Type-A adapter to make it compatible with more devices.

If you’re looking for a way to spruce up your home theater setup that doesn’t involve purchasing a new TV or soundbar, you might want to check out Amazon’s deal on the Govee TV Immersion kit. Regularly priced at $149.99, you can get the lighting kit for $89.99 when you use the code G605BK2209K at checkout.

The T1 Pro lighting kit is made for 55- to 65-inch TVs. It includes an LED lightstrip to attach to its rear and a pair of standing LED lights that intelligently mirror the colors on your screen. This trickery is accomplished thanks to a small camera that’s included, which affixes to the top of your TV and keeps an eye on its color patterns.

Another cool feature is being able to sync the lights to audio playback or just have them cycle through set themes or colors to add a little more ambiance to your home theater. You can control these lights through the included hub, via the Govee app on your phone, or with voice commands to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

$ 89.99 Govee’s Immersion kit steps up the typical TV bias lighting by matching the colors on-screen. The added light bars spill more of that color across the further reaches of the wall.

If you’re lucky enough to have a Micro Center where you live, you can find the 256GB M1-equipped Mac Mini discounted to $549.99. The catch here is you need to head down to a brick-and-mortar location to pick one up. Normally, the 256GB model of the M1 Mac Mini goes for $699, making Micro Center’s discount one of the best deals yet on Apple’s compact desktop. This configuration includes 8GB of RAM, in addition to its 256GB of internal storage along with a robust assortment of ports. The M1 Mac Mini features a pair of USB-A ports, an ethernet jack, an HDMI output, a pair of Thunderbolt 3-compatible USB-C ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Read our review.

$ 549.99 Apple’s most affordable Mac desktop computer is powered by the custom M1 chip. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in its base model but can be configured with up to 16GB RAM and 2TB of storage.

The September 2022 edition of Nintendo’s Direct aired earlier this week, and we saw a number of fun gaming announcements. That’s not all Nintendo had in store for gamers. The Switch eShop is discounting digital editions of several excellent titles. Here are just a couple of the deals you can find on the Nintendo storefront.

$ 14.99 The latest hit from indie developer Supergiant Games, Hades is a beautifully rendered roguelike that burst out of early access and quickly accumulated a litany of praise. This snappy brawler changes things up every time you die, forcing you to adapt with the assistance of the thirstiest iteration of the greek pantheon we’ve ever seen. The closest analog to this title is the also-excellent The Binding of Isaac. However, Hades definitely upped the ante with an exceptionally balanced experience that has some of the best music and writing we’ve ever encountered in a roguelike.

$ 41.99 Featuring an expansive cast, The Skywalker Saga is the definitive Lego Star Wars experience, tying together every mainline film from The Phantom Menace to The Rise of Skywalker. Just like other entries in the series, the title is chock-full of fan service and light-hearted humor that’s sure to appeal to fans, regardless of their age. It even includes characters from one-shot films like Rogue One and Solo.

Update September 15th, 2:46PM ET: Our original lede deal for Gigabyte’s 48-inch Aorus FO48U monitor is no longer available at Newegg. We’ve replaced it with Amazon’s current deal on the 32GB Apple TV 4K.