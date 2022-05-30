The latest Apple TV 4K is back to a record low of $150

Now is a good time to shop for a high-end media streamer. Amazon is once again selling the latest Apple TV 4K at a record-low price of $150 for the 32GB model, or $29 off. However, the 64GB model is also on sale for $170 — an easy choice if you need extra storage for apps and games. We’ve seen Amazon sell the base model at this price on occasion, but rarely with a similar discount for its higher-end counterpart.

The most recent Apple TV 4K fixes some of the few issues with what was already a powerful media player. The new Siri remote is much more intuitive, and the speedier A12 Bionic chip both enables HDR video at 60 frames per second (for the handful of content that supports it) and better game performance. This is the living room device you want if you’re interested in more than basic media playback, particularly given Apple’s tight integration and robust app ecosystem. You can get in a Fitness+ workout, control your smart home or use a niche streaming service.

Apple TV’s main caveat remains the price. At $150, it’s expensive if you just want something to watch Netflix, Amazon Prime Video Apple TV+ and other common services. You can buy a Chromecast, Fire TV Stick or Roku player that will handle 4K HDR video and some other popular apps for considerably less. If you’re heavily invested in Apple’s products or just want the most powerful media box you can get, though, this is still an obvious pick.

