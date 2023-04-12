The Last of Us PS5 gives Ellie two t-shirts from the HBO show to wear

The Last of Us Part 1 on PlayStation 5 got a couple of sweet, crossover-themed cosmetics for Ellie, but perhaps more importantly, a hotfix for the PC version arrived the same day, solving one of the many issues its players have faced since that version’s launch a month ago.

First, the hotfix; version 1.0.2.1 for Windows PC “includes a highly requested improvement for the camera jitter experienced by players who use mouse and keyboard,” Naughty Dog wrote in the patch notes. This patch became available on Tuesday afternoon.

There are six major issues still known and being investigated, the studio said, most of them involving graphical performance (and two of those related to shaders, which have caused some unbelievable waits as players’ CPUs compile them). So the hotfix hardly cures what has been an admittedly poor launch, but it’s a step in the right direction.

Now for the fun stuff: Patch 1.03, which also launched on Tuesday, puts “new HBO in-game t-shirt cosmetics for Ellie.” A tweet Naughty Dog sent announcing the patch showed her wearing a T-shirt from The Wire. It’s clear this is a celebration of TLOU’s highly successful first season on the network, which just ended March 12.

But wait, there’s more: Ellie also has access to a Mortal Kombat 2 shirt, referencing the charming flashback scene (and its fan-service adaptation in the show) from The Last of Us: Left Behind (which is included in The Last of Us Part 1, the current-generation rerelease that launched on PS5 in September).

The Mortal Kombat 2 shirt isn’t mentioned in the patch notes, so it’s not clear if this and The Wire are the only two HBO tie-ins; remember that Mortal Kombat is a property of Warner Bros., which owns HBO.