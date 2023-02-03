The Last of Us Part I on PC delayed to March 28th

The Last of Us Part I for PC has been delayed to March 28th, developer Naughty Dog announced on Friday. The remake of the first The Last of Us game was originally set to launch on March 3rd, so the delay isn’t too long, but it still might be disappointing to fans who may have circled the original date on their calendars.

“We want to make sure that The Last of Us Part I PC debut is in the best shape possible,” Naughty Dog wrote in a tweet. “These additional few weeks will allow us to ensure this version of The Last of Us lives up to your, and our, standards.”