The Last of Us Part 1 ‘Left Behind’ collectibles locations

In “Left Behind,” the sole major expansion for The Last of Us Part 1, you’ll need to find twelve artifacts and thirteen optional conversations. The collectibles are spread out across six sections: Back in a Flash, Mallrats, So Close, Fun and Games, The Enemy of My Enemy, and Escape from Liberty Gardens. The game does not indicate to you when you’re moving onto a new section, but you can select and begin playing any section from the Chapters option on the main menu.

Read on to find out when each section begins and ends, and where all of the collectibles can be found in “Left Behind.”

Back in a Flash Collectibles

The “Back in a Flash” section begins after a few cutscenes where you meet Ellie’s late best friend, Riley. You gain control of Ellie after the events of the main game’s “The University” chapter concludes, but before the “Lakeside Resort” chapter begins. This section ends after you exit the nail salon and hop over the stair’s railing.

Combination Note Artifact Location

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

Once you crawl through the entrance of Weston’s Pharmacy, go behind the counter and immediately turn left to find the Combination Note on the floor.

Pharmacist’s Key Artifact Location

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

Head over to the American Princess store around the corner. Interact with the locked gate; Ellie will automatically punch in the combination found on the Combination Note of her own volition. Enter the store and head to the back left corner of the store to find a deceased clicker in a lab coat. Interact with it to receive the Pharmacist’s Key.

Pharmacist’s Note Artifact Location

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

After you interact with the deceased pharmacist, the body will slightly fall over, dropping the Pharmacist’s Note onto the floor in the process.

Salon Note Artifact Location

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

After you open the pharmacy’s back door only to find out that the medkit was empty, enter the camera store, Pixitek. Head to the back of the store to find yourself inside a nail salon. Turn the corner to discover the Salon Note beside a corpse with another medkit.

Mallrats Collectibles

The “Mallrats” section starts after a trip back in time to Ellie and Riley’s adventure, and ends after you turn on the mall’s power and follow Riley to set of double doors.

Wanted Poster Artifact Location

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

Once you gain control of Ellie, follow Riley until you crouch under a barred door into a large room. Instead of following Riley to the next room, walk over to the table by the window to find the Wanted Poster.

Optional Conversation 1 Location

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

Continue to follow Riley as you shimmy across a ledge and jump through a hole in the wall into another apartment. Enter the bedroom to find a huge Firefly symbol painted onto the wall, and interact with it to start an optional conversation.

Optional Conversation 2 Location

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

After you enter the mall, head down the escalator and immediately turn right. Continue under the “Parking Garage” sign to find an advertisement for an affordable getaway. Interact with the ad to start an optional conversation.

Optional Conversation 3 Location

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

Continue forward from the escalator to find an advertisement for the “Typhoon Blitz” water gun on your right. Interact with the sign to start an optional conversation.

Optional Conversation 4 Location

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

Progress through the mall until you reach another set of escalators. Descend the escalators and listen to Riley talk about Winston. When you’re off the escalators, Riley will pull off to the side and have an optional conversation.

Optional Conversation 5 Location

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

Once the optional conversation about Winston is over, Riley will check the tent to your right. Follow her inside and interact with the magazine and newspaper on top of the shelf in the corner to start an optional conversation.

Optional Conversation 6 Location

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

When you exit the tent, head straight ahead to find a saddle on a bench. Interact with it to start an optional conversation.

Optional Conversation 7 Location

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

After you enter the Halloween costume store and roar in the werewolf mask, follow Riley to the back of the shop. Turn right towards the corner to find a few jars on a shelf. Interact with the jars to start an optional conversation.

Optional Conversation 8 Location

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

After you’ve interacted with the eyeball jar, turn around to get jumpscared by Riley as she jumps out of the coffin. Head into the middle aisle and interact with the witch mask to put it on. Turn back to Riley and interact with her to start an optional conversation.

Optional Conversation 9 Location

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

Head over to the vampire mannequins in the corner of the store. Wait for Riley to approach and change her mask to a Count Dracula mask, triggering an optional conversation.

Optional Conversation 10 Location

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

Make your way down the last aisle to find a green bird mask with a backwards baseball cap on. Interact with it to start an optional conversation.

Optional Conversation 11 Location

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

Continue down the aisle to the corner of the store to find a Skeleseer. Interact with the Skeleseer eight times to finish this optional conversation.

Warning Note Artifact Location

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

After the brick throwing competition, follow Riley until you descend the flight of stairs. Enter the open double doors to your left to find the Warning Note on a counter on the far side of the room.

So Close Collectibles

The “So Close” section starts after the flashback ends and you return to the helicopter. This section ends after Ellie jumps into the helicopter.

Atrium Note Artifact Location

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

As soon as you gain control of Ellie after the flashback, proceed forward under the helicopter and immediately turn right towards the food stalls. Continue down this path until you reach the end of the walkway to find the Atrium Note on the floor next to a stretcher.

Generator Note Artifact Location

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

Proceed through the sleeping quarters to find a generator with yellow wires leading into an open double door. Enter the open door to be jump-scared by a cat, and continue down the hallway to find a double door to your left and a submerged section of the hallway ahead of you. Go straight into the submerged section and enter the open door at the end of the hallway. Inside, you’ll find a generator with a Generators Note on top of it.

Atrium Recorder Artifact Location

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

Once power is restored and you’ve made it across the electrified water, return to the lobby area to face off against a few clickers and runners. Once you’ve dealt with them, open the gate to the escalator and head up to the next floor. At the top of the escalator, turn to the left toward the tent to find an Atrium Recorder on the floor inside.

Fun and Games Collectibles

The “Fun and Games” section begins when you return to the past with Riley, and ends after the water gun fight.

Kitchen Note Artifact Location

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

Once you gain control of Ellie, don’t immediately interact with Riley at the carousel. Instead, go behind the carousel into the “Fast Burger.” Vault over the counter to find the Kitchen Note on top of a shelf inside.

Optional Conversation 12 — Ellie’s Jokes Location

Photo Illustration: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

Interact with the carousel to start a cutscene where Riley gives Ellie a joke book full of puns. After you get off, keep telling jokes until there are none left to receive credit for this optional conversation. There are twenty in total, so prepare yourself to hear a lot of puns!

Optional Conversation 13 Location

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

Head down the stairs to the lower level to find a photobooth. Interact with the photobooth to start an optional conversation.

The Enemy of My Enemy Collectibles

“The Enemy of My Enemy” starts after you return to Ellie clutching onto the medkit in the helicopter and ends after a long battle between Ellie, the hunters, and the infected.

Crew Photo Artifact Location

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

Once you gain control of Ellie after the initial cutscene, continue along the path and enter the first open door on your right. Inside, head to the back left corner to find the Crew Photo beside a corpse.

Duct Recorder Artifact Location

Graphic: Johnny Yu/The Hamden Journal | Source image: Naughty Dog/Playstation PC

After you vault over the barricade in the walkway, you’ll encounter a brief cutscene where some hunters are getting attacked by a clicker outside of a record store. Take ou thte hunters, and make your way to the right of the record store. Continue down the hallway to find an open air duct on the right. Follow the blood trail inside to find the Duct Recorder beside a corpse.

Escape from Liberty Gardens

The “Escape from Liberty Gardens” section begins after you return to the past one final time, but there are no collectibles in this section, so that marks the end of “Left Behind” — and all of the content in The Last of Us Part 1.

If you missed any of the collectibles in the main campaign, check out our hub on where to find all The Last of Us Part 1 collectibles.