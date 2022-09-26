The Last of Us’ first trailer is bleak and brutal

Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us. | HBO

Apropos of it being Monday, HBO’s dropped the first full-length trailer for its upcoming adaptation of The Last of Us, starring The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal as Joel and Gale of Thrones’ Bella Ramsey as Ellie. To say that the trailer makes it seem like the show might be something of a banger would be an understatement.

Like Naughty Dog’s games, HBO’s The Last of Us from co-showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann tells the story of Joel (Pascal) and Ellie (Ramsey), two people living in a world devastated by the outbreak of a deadly fungus that mutates those it infects into horrific monsters. Rather than focusing on the monsters themselves, The Last of Us’ trailer instead puts more energy into spotlighting just how much of its first…

Continue reading…