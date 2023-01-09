The last-gen iPad is $80 off, a whole $200 less than the newer model

The latest products might be worth the price hike if you get cooler features and drastically better performance than what the last-gen version offered. In the case of Apple’s spruced-up starter iPad released in October 2022, the model that came before it is easier to recommend to most people — even more so when it costs a whole $200 less. At Best Buy, the ninth-gen 64GB iPad is $249.99 in space gray or silver, a deal that knocks $80 off the original cost.

Compared to the 10th-gen model, it doesn’t have a USB-C connector, an iPad Air-like design overhaul with a bigger screen, or a selfie cam located in the middle (perfect for landscape usage / laptop mode). However, it’s still one of the speediest tablets available for this price, and it can run just about any app or game on the App Store. It works with the same Apple Pencil (first-gen), too. And, well, it’s $200 less.

It’s another random day on the calendar, so Google once again knocked down the prices on its 2022 range of Pixel phones to (nearly) their lowest prices. The Pixel 7 is sitting at $499 ($100 off) at Amazon and Best Buy, the larger more optically endowed Pixel 7 Pro is $749 ($150 off) through Amazon and Best Buy, and the small Pixel 6A is $349. These deals match the best-ever prices, except for the Pixel 6A, which has commonly sold for $299 unlocked before, so maybe hold off on that one unless you really need a phone right now.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are Google’s most refined phones yet, improving on the controversial camera bar design introduced with the Pixel 6 by shrinking and covering it in a more premium-looking metal (it’s a matte-textured accent on the Pixel 6 or glossy on the Pixel 7 Pro). Just like all Pixel phones before them, these stand out in the photography department. Our reviewer Allison Johnson took some gorgeous shots with them. Read the full review.

This is just another reminder that, until January 22nd, you can get a cool $20 off of Ikea’s Symfonisk bookshelf speaker that it developed alongside Sonos. The white or black models are still available for $99.99, though check the shipping details for your local Ikea. This item may not currently be eligible for shipping, so you may need to pick it up in store.