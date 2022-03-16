The last-gen iPad Air matching its lowest price at Amazon

The announcement of the latest iteration of the iPad Air at Apple’s Peek Performance event last week has resulted in price cuts for the last-gen model. Usually, the 2020 model of the iPad Air can only be found for $599.99, but Amazon currently has the 64GB model of this tablet in all colorways for $499.99. While the newer iPad Air is set to be equipped with Apple’s M1 processor, the A14 Bionic chip in the 2020 model still provides more than enough power for a vast majority of applications. The iPad Air uses a 10.9-inch retina display with a resolution of 2360×1640, but for more details on the specs of the latest version of this tablet, feel free to read our review by Dan Seifert.

It’s been a while since we showed off this deal from Amazon that drops the price of the LG C1 OLED to $1,746.99 from its usual price of $2,499.99, but it bears repeating in case you’re in the market. This razor-thin 65-inch OLED panel is popular among The The Hamden Journal staff, not just for its visual fidelity, but its impressive array of gamer-friendly features. While a 4K resolution is pretty much par for the course among TVs at this point, the C1 has a 120Hz refresh rate, low input lag, and is compatible with G-Sync and FreeSync adaptive sync technology. These features come together for an ultra-smooth visual experience that many TVs struggle to match at this price. Some other nifty features include Dolby Vision, HDR10, and built-in Google and Amazon voice assistants.

Currently, the Apple Watch Series 7 is discounted to $349.99 at Amazon as opposed to its original $399.99 price. This sale matches the all-time low price, but this happens on a semi-regular basis. The Series 7 has slightly more screen space than its predecessor, but its biggest improvements came in the form of its health and wellness tracking. This watch allows for ECG and blood oxygen tracking, in addition to a number of other quality-of-life features. The button below links to the white colorway of the 41mm model of this watch, but this discount extends to all available colorways on Amazon. Read our review.

If it’s been a while since you checked the status of your PlayStation Plus subscription, today would be a good day to do that because Eneba is having a discount on annual subscriptions of PlayStation Plus. Typically, you’d pay $59.99 for a year of this service, but when you check out with the code VERGE39PS it only costs $38.99. Besides earning you access to a rotating roster of free games and discounts for as long as you’re subscribed, a PlayStation Plus subscription is required for playing online multiplayer games on your PS4 and PS5.

Ubisoft has just started its spring sales event that’s full of game discounts. Currently, you can save an extra 15 percent at checkout when you use the code FRESH15 on the Ubisoft store until March 31st. This code is even valid on already discounted titles. In addition to this blanket discount, the Ubisoft Store will also have flash sales on many of its most popular titles throughout the month, discounting their usual price by as much as $27. This is your chance to pick up any number of solid Ubisoft titles like Rainbow Six: Extraction, Watch Dogs: Legion, or Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. This code is also valid for DLC, season pass content, and premium currency packs as well.

