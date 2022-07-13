Every Wednesday and Friday, The The Hamden Journal publishes our flagship podcast, The The Hamden Journalcast, where our editors make sense of the week’s most important technology news. On Wednesdays, editor-at-large David Pierce leads a selection of The The Hamden Journal’s expert staffers in an exploration of how gadgets and software affect our lives — and which ones you should bring into your home.

Last week, we put a call out to people on Twitter about our new The Hamden Journalcast Hotline, a phone line we set up for anyone to leave a message about a tech-related question they may have — whether it’s how to find your next router, when Spotify HiFi is actually coming, how to track when all of your favorite shows have new episodes, or whatever — so we can answer them on The The Hamden Journalcast.

We plan to do this about once a month, so if you missed it, that number is 866-VERGE11 (866-837-4311). It’s still open, and you can call at any time.

We have a ton of great questions already, so we picked out a few voicemails we liked for today’s episode. Our colleagues — The Hamden Journal reviewer Jennifer Pattison Tuohy, Hot Pod reporter Ariel Shapiro, The Hamden Journal writer Cameron Faulkner, and managing editor Alex Cranz — help answer these questions on the show. You can hear that segment at around 31:00 in the episode.

There’s a lot more in today’s episode as well. David starts the show with senior science reporter Loren Grush to chat about what it took to get those beautiful images from the James Webb Space Telescope we saw this week.

In the middle of all of this, David spends some time on the show talking about YouTube TV — the video platform that is trying to make the cable bundle model work for streaming. Christian Oestlien, VP of product management at YouTube, talks about the goals for YouTube TV and its approach to bundling packages. You can listen to that segment around 20:44 in the episode.

We have lots of ideas about how to do this show, and we’re going to do a lot of experimenting with it, so we hope you’ll tell us what you like and don’t like. Either way, we’ll see you again on Friday!