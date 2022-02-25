The Jujutsu Kaisen movie has a new trailer before its March 18 release

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is almost ready for its U.S. debut and Crunchyroll has a new trailer to celebrate. The movie, which premiered in Japan in Dec. 2021, will be released in American theaters on March 18.

The trailer doesn’t include much new information, but it does give fans a brief glimpse at the movie’s story. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is a prequel to the Jujutsu Kaisen series that still includes some of the most popular characters from the first season. The movie focuses on the story of Yuta Okkotsu, an high schooler who suffers a tragedy shortly before meeting Gojo and getting drafted into the ranks of the Jujutsu Sorcerers. The story also features appearances from some of the second-year students who appear in season 1, like Panda, Inumaki, and Zenin.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 launched to commercial and critical acclaim in Japan at the end of last year. The film debuted at number one at the Japanese box office, although it didn’t overtake any of the box office records currently held by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — the Movie.

Jujutsu Kaisen will also return with a new season of the anime, just not for a while. According to the season 2 announcement, the series won’t return until sometime in 2023.