The Jackbox Party Pack 9 arrives with five wacky new games on Oct. 20

The Jackbox Party Pack 9 is another entry in the Jackbox series of party games. Each pack comes with a few simple multiplayer games; players can join a Jackbox session using a browser on a computer or mobile device. These games are popular because they’re so easy to pick up and play with friends, and they make for excellent stream nights or social gatherings with pals. The Jackbox Party Pack 9 will be released on Oct. 20.

This pack comes with a sequel to a Jackbox classic, Fibbage 4. Fibbage, a game about suggesting fake trivia answers to puzzling questions, is one of the series’ most popular games. The pack also debuts four new games.

Quixort, a game with up to ten players, tasks participants with sorting falling answers into the proper categories on a factory floor. Quixort has a single-player mode for those who like trivia and/or Tetris.

Junktopia is for three to eight players, and it asks the players — who have been turned into frogs by a weird wizard — to create backstories for unusual, salvaged objects to be appraised for auction. The frog with the best backstories and most valuable items gets to be a human again. So, y’know, no pressure.

In Nonsensory, three to eight players have to come up with prompts in a drawing, writing, and guessing game. Players then rank each others’ creations on silly scales with subjective attributes.

The most elaborate-looking new game is Roomerang, a reality TV show with four to nine players. Contestants will respond to prompts and engage in role-play to avoid being voted out — although people who are booted can be Roomerang-ed back into the roster to stir up more nonsense.