The iPhone 14 may cost more than you’d expect

Apple could make the upcoming iPhone 14 more expensive than the iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo believes that the average selling price (ASP) of the combined iPhone 14 lineup may increase by 15 percent when compared to the iPhone 13 lineup.

For reference, the standard iPhone 13 model starts at $799 (with carrier discounts), while the Pro and Pro Max models bump that price up to $999 and $1,099, respectively. While Kuo doesn’t mention price predictions for individual devices, he thinks the ASP of the iPhone 14 lineup (Pro models included) could hover around $1,000 to $1,050. Kuo blames the ASP increase on a potentially more expensive iPhone Pro and Pro Max, as well as a “higher shipment proportion.”

(1/2)

Hon Hai/Foxconn is one of the winners of the increased ASP of iPhone 14 series. I estimated iPhone 14 series ASP would increase by about 15% (vs. iPhone 13 series ASP) to $1,000-1,050 (USD) due to two iPhone 14 Pro’s price hikes & higher shipment proportion. https://t.co/UgiW0kom4F — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 10, 2022

In June, Wedbush Securities analyst Dave Ives told The Sun that he expects the iPhone 14 to cost $100 more than the iPhone 13 due to price increases affecting the global supply chain. Meanwhile, a rumor from Korean leaker Lanzuk suggests that Apple will only raise the price of the Pro models, not the base iPhone 14.

While the base iPhone 14 is expected to come with an improved 48-megapixel rear-facing camera and a selfie camera with autofocus, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models are rumored to get the bulk of the upgrades. The Pro and Pro Max may ditch the notch that houses the front-facing camera in favor of a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout, come equipped with the new A16 chip, and support an always-on display.