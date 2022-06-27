The Invitation’s trailer shows all the horrors of a vampire wedding

It’s time for a vampire wedding in the new trailer for the upcoming horror movie The Invitation. The movie stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Thomas Doherty, and Hugh Skinner, and a beautiful English country side with some dark, blood-drinking secrets. The Invitation is coming to theaters on Aug. 26.

The Invitation, not to be confused with Karyn Kusama’s 2015 film of the same name, stars Emmanuel as a girl named Evie, who finds out that she’s related to a wealthy English gentleman, who invites her to his friend’s party at a manor for a wedding. Evie spends a few days wondering where the bride is before realizing that this invitation was really more of an audition.

The trailer plays things pretty coy on the vampire front, so it’s hard to know what pieces of the mythology it may actually be pulling from. There’s definitely quite a bit of blood-drinking, and the appearance of a character named Harker seems to connect the movie directly to Count Dracula himself.

But where things really take a turn is in the last few seconds of the trailer, when Evie (dressed in a white wedding dress) seems to have a post-wedding fight for her life, much like Samara Weaving’s character in 2019’s Ready or Not.

The Invitation is directed by Jessica M. Thompson (The Light of the Moon) and written by Blair Butler (Polaroid, Helstrom) and Thompson.