The Idol’s latest trailer is a Max-branded bacchanal

Lily Rose-Depp as Jocelyn and Abel Tesfaye as Tedros in The Idol. | HBO

It was one thing to hear about how (HBO) Max’s upcoming series The Idol from Sam Levinson and The Weeknd had reportedly become an expensive showcase of “sexual torture porn,” but it’s another to actually see moments from the show in a trailer that lays out the general gist of what’s going on.

In the world of The Idol, a pop star known as Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) is one of the most famous and overexposed singers working in the industry — a precarious situation that leads to her having a very severe and very public nervous breakdown. After a personal crisis leads to the cancellation of her most recent tour, Jocelyn finds herself lost and adrift until she meets club promoter Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), who becomes an influential —…

