The Horizon Forbidden West PlayStation 5 bundle is available right now at Best Buy 

Still on the hunt for a PlayStation 5? Today could be your lucky day: you now have a chance to buy the disc-based PS5 as part of the Horizon Forbidden West bundle for $549.99. Even better, unlike some of Best Buy’s past console restocks, this one is available to the general public online.

While there’s no guarantee you’ll be able to nab the PS5 today, there are a couple of things you can do to reduce the time it takes to check out and thus improve your chances. First, make sure to log in ahead of time to ensure both your billing and shipping details are current. Be sure also to click on the “Add to Cart” button to actually get into the queue as well, and be prepared to potentially verify your account while in line.

PlayStation 5 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5.

Once you’re in the queue, don’t refresh the page as it uses an automated system. Neither should you open multiple tabs, either, as Best Buy’s recently updated queue system doesn’t always work well when you do so. Do, however, keep your phone nearby in the event you run into issues on your PC or laptop.

If you don’t manage to land a PS5 today, don’t fret: we’re continuously tracking restocks at various retailers, so keep checking back to stay updated. In the meantime, prepare ahead of time by stocking up on some essential PS5 accessories and games we’ve listed below — a few of which are even on sale.

Some must-have PS5 accessories and games:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Insomniac Games’ latest adventure in the Ratchet & Clank series is the most fun entry yet. It’s also the first to launch on PS5, and it’s both a showcase for amazing graphics and fast loading speeds.

Deathloop (Standard Edition, PS5) The latest release from Arcane Studios — the team behind Prey and Dishonored — is a masterpiece in many ways, an open-ended mystery that’s thrilling, action-packed, and just the right amount of weird.

Sony Pulse 3D headset Sony’s own wireless gaming headset is made to showcase the PS5’s 3D audio effect and also works on the PS4.