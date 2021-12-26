The Hamden Journal’s best stories of 2021

And just like that, the end of 2021 is upon us. It’s been another, shall we say, interesting year, and we hope we’ve been able to offer you some respite from … *gestures at everything* … in the wide range of stories and videos we’ve sent out into the world. From the deepest secrets of The Lord of the Rings to the magic of playing games on an ancient television (and everything in between), we’ve got you covered. Thanks, as always, for joining us on this wild journey we call The Hamden Journal. We look forward to continuing to serve you in 2022!
The Year of the Ring
In honor of the 20th anniversary of these enduring cinematic classics’ debut, we’re exploring every aspect of Peter Jackson’s trilogy, from J.R.R. Tolkien’s source material to the best scenes and moments, along with the continued influence of The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King on modern pop culture. Read the stories
Playing games on my ancient TV connects me to the present
by Jordan Starkweather
Break-ups, porn, and bakas: The legend of the Barnes & Noble manga section
by Ana Diaz
A guide to the first 15 seconds of every game
by Patrick Gill
D&D’s Drizzt books were built on racist tropes. R.A. Salvatore wants to change that
by Charlie Hall
In the ’80s, she was a video game pioneer. Today, no one can find her
by Patricia Hernandez
Netflix has a troubling problem with its biracial characters
by Petrana Radulovic
The origin of Noob Saibot
by Michael McWhertor
My living room has three TVs and is the harbinger of human evolution
by Ryan Gilliam
A mini oral history of Willy Wonka’s gross chocolate river scene
by Matt Patches
It took me two years and 300 hours to beat Sekiro
by James Bareham
An investigation into the lack of kissing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
by Joshua Rivera
Why Assassin’s Creed Unity can’t rebuild the Notre-Dame Cathedral
by Simone de Rochefort
Street Fighter: The Movie: The game: An oral history
by Matt Leone
Inside the Neopets black market
by Nicole Carpenter
MiSTer 101: A classic gaming device to rule them all
by Christopher Grant
Deathloop’s big twist is unearned and underbaked
by Maddy Myers
The Sonic Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade crash: An oral history
By Jack Yarwood
Activision Blizzard workers walk out, call for CEO Bobby Kotick’s resignation
by Nicole Clark and Nicole Carpenter
