The Hamden Journal’s Best of 2021 – The Hamden Journal

Are you an avid The Hamden Journal reader? Do you stop by when you’ve played a game or seen a movie you’re particularly excited about? Or do you pop in every December to read our end-of-the-year lists, and see all of the weird and wonderful entertainment you might have missed?

If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, the articles on this page are for you. We’ve curated what we think are the best video games, board games, movies, and TV shows of 2021. We’ve also highlighted some of our favorite niche streamers, and recounted stories about our favorite moviegoing experiences of all time.

Agree with us. Disagree with us. Argue with your friends about these lists. It’s up to you! They’re your lists now.

The best part? We’ll be adding more to this page throughout the coming weeks: a variety of retrospectives, personal essays, and op-eds about the culture, nuances, and fun of 2021’s best entertainment.