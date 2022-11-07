The Hamden Journal’s 2022 holiday gift guide: video games, toys, books, and more

Apple Gift Card, $10+
For gamers, film buffs, music lovers and beyond, Apple Gift Card unlocks a world of entertainment through App Store, Apple TV, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and more. Help your loved ones choose their own entertainment adventure this holiday season.
Keychron V1 mechanical keyboard, $84+
Our sister site The The Hamden Journal says this is the best mechanical keyboard you can buy at an affordable price. In its compact 75% layout, it also features hot-swappable switches and RGB lighting.
Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Holder, $21
Looking for a more comfortable alternative to handheld gaming? Then go hands-free with this tablet holder that can grip to your desk or bedframe, supporting various devices including smartphones and Switch.
LG C2 42-inch OLED TV, $1,000
The most affordable and smallest available OLED TV is a great start for upgrading to more vibrant colors, and it’s also optimized to support features from the latest consoles such as 120-fps gaming.
Disney Plus, $80/yr
An annual Disney+ subscription comes with movies and shows beyond Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, but of course it has those too.
Nintendo Switch OLED, $350
Nintendo’s latest model of its hybrid console is especially great for those who like to play in handheld mode, with a larger OLED display that makes games look more vibrant than ever.
PlayStation 5, $400+
Sony’s powerful console loads games lightning fast and provides greater immersion with its tactile controller and 3D audio, best demonstrated by a strong lineup of blockbuster exclusive games.
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15, $1,610
Our sister site The The Hamden Journal says this is the best gaming laptop. Considering its power, it’s also surprisingly light at just around 4 pounds.
PlayStation Plus Premium, $120/yr
An annual subscription of PlayStation’s new premium tier not only gives you the ability to play online but a large and growing library of games to play, from PS5 titles all the way back to PS1 classics.
PO-80 Record Factory, $150
This compact and portable record cutter from Teenage Engineering (which also designed the Playdate handheld console) lets you cut your very own 5-inch vinyl records with lo-fi playback.
Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series, $450+
One of the most comfortable gaming chairs will also help with posture. Prices vary depending on your level of customization, but the chair also comes with a magnetic memory foam head pillow.
Shuna’s Journey, $20
If you’re looking for something different for your manga collection, this classic from legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki is available in English for the first time.
Sonos One smart speaker, $219
As a single speaker with clean design that fits anywhere in your home, this is one of the best smart speakers you can buy, with incredible sound and a host of features.
Spheal Poké Plush, $450
This adorably round, 39.5-inch-tall Spheal is one of the largest Pokémon plushies you can buy, perfect for decorating your room, bed, or just when you need something big to hug.
Steam Deck, $400+
Valve’s large yet surprisingly comfortable handheld PC is mighty enough to run the latest AAA releases or even just work like a regular desktop. It’s also no longer reservation-only, just in time for the holidays.
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, $15
This New York Times bestseller is about love, creativity, and video games, following the story of two childhood friends over the course of 30 years as they embark on a partnership in the games industry, with plenty of ups and downs.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, $15/mo
This monthly subscription grants you access to a large library of games for your Xbox, Windows PC, and cloud gaming, including Microsoft’s exclusive games from day one.
Xbox Series X, $500
The most powerful console on the market offers you access to hundreds of titles via Xbox Game Pass, including releases from Microsoft’s studios, like Bethesda, at launch.
