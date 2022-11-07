The Hamden Journal’s 2022 holiday gift guide: video games, toys, books, and more

Apple Gift Card, $10+ For gamers, film buffs, music lovers and beyond, Apple Gift Card unlocks a world of entertainment through App Store, Apple TV, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and more. Help your loved ones choose their own entertainment adventure this holiday season.

Keychron V1 mechanical keyboard, $84+ Our sister site The The Hamden Journal says this is the best mechanical keyboard you can buy at an affordable price. In its compact 75% layout, it also features hot-swappable switches and RGB lighting.

Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Holder, $21 Looking for a more comfortable alternative to handheld gaming? Then go hands-free with this tablet holder that can grip to your desk or bedframe, supporting various devices including smartphones and Switch.

LG C2 42-inch OLED TV, $1,000 The most affordable and smallest available OLED TV is a great start for upgrading to more vibrant colors, and it’s also optimized to support features from the latest consoles such as 120-fps gaming.

Disney Plus, $80/yr An annual Disney+ subscription comes with movies and shows beyond Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, but of course it has those too.

Nintendo Switch OLED, $350 Nintendo’s latest model of its hybrid console is especially great for those who like to play in handheld mode, with a larger OLED display that makes games look more vibrant than ever.

PlayStation 5, $400+ Sony’s powerful console loads games lightning fast and provides greater immersion with its tactile controller and 3D audio, best demonstrated by a strong lineup of blockbuster exclusive games.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15, $1,610 Our sister site The The Hamden Journal says this is the best gaming laptop. Considering its power, it’s also surprisingly light at just around 4 pounds.

PlayStation Plus Premium, $120/yr An annual subscription of PlayStation’s new premium tier not only gives you the ability to play online but a large and growing library of games to play, from PS5 titles all the way back to PS1 classics.

PO-80 Record Factory, $150 This compact and portable record cutter from Teenage Engineering (which also designed the Playdate handheld console) lets you cut your very own 5-inch vinyl records with lo-fi playback.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series, $450+ One of the most comfortable gaming chairs will also help with posture. Prices vary depending on your level of customization, but the chair also comes with a magnetic memory foam head pillow.

Shuna’s Journey, $20 If you’re looking for something different for your manga collection, this classic from legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki is available in English for the first time.

Sonos One smart speaker, $219 As a single speaker with clean design that fits anywhere in your home, this is one of the best smart speakers you can buy, with incredible sound and a host of features.

Spheal Poké Plush, $450 This adorably round, 39.5-inch-tall Spheal is one of the largest Pokémon plushies you can buy, perfect for decorating your room, bed, or just when you need something big to hug.

Steam Deck, $400+ Valve’s large yet surprisingly comfortable handheld PC is mighty enough to run the latest AAA releases or even just work like a regular desktop. It’s also no longer reservation-only, just in time for the holidays.

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, $15 This New York Times bestseller is about love, creativity, and video games, following the story of two childhood friends over the course of 30 years as they embark on a partnership in the games industry, with plenty of ups and downs.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, $15/mo This monthly subscription grants you access to a large library of games for your Xbox, Windows PC, and cloud gaming, including Microsoft’s exclusive games from day one.