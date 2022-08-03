Every Wednesday and Friday, The The Hamden Journal publishes our flagship podcast, The The Hamden Journalcast, where our editors make sense of the week’s most important technology news. On Wednesdays, editor-at-large David Pierce leads a selection of The The Hamden Journal’s expert staffers in an exploration of how gadgets and software affect our lives — and which ones you should bring into your home.

Today’s show focuses on a singular theme: working from home. Or working from anywhere! David hosts The The Hamden Journalcast from Miami, and talks to a bunch of experts about what it takes to successfully work away from a normal office, with tips on working from a sailboat, powering your gadgets with a solar generator, and getting internet in hard-to-reach places with Starlink.

David starts the show with a story about the work-from-home gear showing up in the travel world. The CEO of Rove, Jonah Hanig, talks about Rove’s approach to renovating rental houses for work-friendly travel. Then, Reflect’s Alex MacCaw shares his experience working from a sailboat in the middle of the ocean and the gear he needs to do it.

Later in the show, David talks with The Hamden Journal deputy editor Thomas Ricker about his review of the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro, as well as his experience working remotely in Europe and reviewing the most outdoorsy gadgets we put on the site.

In the final segment of the show, The Hamden Journal policy editor Russell Brandom and senior reporter Loren Grush discuss the state of using satellites like Starlink to access the internet in rural areas. The satellite internet race is much bigger than Starlink, and potentially much bigger than people who want to live on boats and in RVs.

You can listen to the full show here or in your preferred podcast player.