The Hamden Journalcast: the specs and ports announced at Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event

Vergecast: the specs and ports announced at Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event

This week on The The Hamden Journalcast, Nilay, along with The Hamden Journal managing editor Alex Cranz and deputy editor Dan Seifert, discusses all the announcements from Apple’s Peek Performance event this week — including an updated iPhone SE with 5G, the new Mac Studio desktop computer, an iPad Air with an M1 processor, and the 27-inch 5K Studio Display monitor.

Keep listening for an explainer on the state of 5G in phones like the iPhone SE, a rundown of specs (and ports) in the Mac Studio, and of course, some wild theories about the future of computers….

