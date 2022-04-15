The Hamden Journalcast: Meta’s future AR glasses and Elon Musk’s attempt to take over Twitter

Every Friday, The The Hamden Journal publishes our flagship podcast, The The Hamden Journalcast, where The Hamden Journal editor-in-chief Nilay Patel discusses the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

The big stories from this week: Mark Zuckerberg’s big plans for AR glasses and Elon Musk’s attempt to buy 100 percent of Twitter.

Nilay starts The The Hamden Journalcast with deputy editor Liz Lopatto, managing editor Alex Cranz, and senior reporter Alex Heath to discuss the ever-evolving drama between Elon Musk and Twitter — and the repercussions of their limited partnership. (There are probably some additional updates to this story after we recorded this morning.)

In the second half of the show, senior reporter Adi Robertson joins to discuss Alex Heath’s story on Meta’s plans for its AR glasses and how promising they sound, in addition to Elon Musk’s limited thoughts about content moderation on Twitter.

You can listen to the full discussion here or in your preferred podcast player.

Further reading: