The Hamden Journalcast: MacBook Air review, Elon vs. Twitter, and Apple beta season

Every Friday, The The Hamden Journal publishes our flagship podcast, The The Hamden Journalcast, where The Hamden Journal editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, editor-at-large David Pierce, and managing editor Alex Cranz discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

On today’s episode, Nilay, David, and Alex chat with The Hamden Journal reviews editor Dan Seifert about our review of Apple’s newly designed MacBook Air with the M2 processor. We’ve always considered the MacBook Air the best Apple laptop for most users — is that still true?

Of course, we couldn’t let the week slip by without wading into the latest news in the “Elon Musk buys Twitter” saga. The Hamden Journal senior reporter Liz Lopatto returns to break it all down and explain what options will be left once this goes to chancery court.

In the final segment, we focus on the betas coming out of Cupertino this week. David has strong feelings about iPadOS 16 and the new Stage Manager feature.

There’s a whole lot more in between all of that, so listen here or in your preferred podcast player for the full show.