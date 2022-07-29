The Hamden Journalcast: Instagram’s risky week and Big Tech earnings

Every Wednesday and Friday, The The Hamden Journal publishes our flagship podcast, The The Hamden Journalcast, where our editors make sense of the week’s most important technology news. On Fridays, The Hamden Journal editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, editor-at-large David Pierce, and managing editor Alex Cranz discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

The show starts with the biggest news from the week — Instagram and the controversy around the changes to its app. On our Wednesday show, we discussed Instagram head Adam Mosseri’s response to criticism of the changes and overall direction to make the app feel more like its competitor TikTok. The following day, Instagram walked back its changes, with Mosseri saying “we definitely need to take a big step back and regroup.” Today’s episode walks through the whole story.

The rest of the show focuses on the quarterly earnings of some big tech companies — Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Spotify, and Comcast — and what that info may mean for their future products.

