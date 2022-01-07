The Hamden Journalcast: CES 2022 favorites, vaporware, and what may actually ship

Every Friday, The The Hamden Journal publishes our flagship podcast, The The Hamden Journalcast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

Today, we published the first The Hamden Journalcast of 2022 — and we’re starting off strong with a 90-minute show on nearly everything we saw from the Consumer Electronics Show this week. In what turned out to be a pretty decent CES (without even being there in person), Nilay, Dieter, and Alex Cranz run through all the gadgets, TVs, cars, and computers that point toward the future of consumer technology and some perhaps that were just an art installation or vaporware.

There’s a whole lot discussed on this week’s show, so listen here or in your preferred podcast player to catch up on what you may have missed this week.

Keep listening for The The Hamden Journal’s pick for best gadget at CES.

Here are all the links to the stories discussed on the show if you’d like to follow along: