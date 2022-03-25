Vergecast: Asus’ ROG Flow Z13, Samsung’s Freestyle Projector, and Apple’s iPhone subscription service plan

The Hamden Journalcast: Asus’ ROG Flow Z13, Samsung’s Freestyle Projector, and Apple’s iPhone subscription service plan

by
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales

Every Friday, The The Hamden Journal publishes our flagship podcast, The The Hamden Journalcast, where The Hamden Journal editor-in-chief Nilay Patel discusses the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

On today’s episode of The The Hamden Journalcast, Nilay is joined by managing editor Alex Cranz and deputy editor Dan Seifert to discuss a whole lot of hardware and software news from this week.

Here are some of the headlines highlighted on the show:

  • Google and Spotify now have a “multiyear agreement” to offer a payment system in addition to Google Play on Android. The crew discusses the ongoing battle between developers and platforms and how this may affect app store fees in the future.
  • Nothing (the tech company) teased their first…

Continue reading…

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.