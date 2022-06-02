The Hamden Journal to host 24-hour charity livestream for Trans Lifeline on Twitch

The Hamden Journal is doing another charity stream! At 12 p.m. EDT on June 9, we’ll start streaming for 24 hours to benefit Trans Lifeline.

We’ll be streaming on Twitch and raising money through Tiltify — in fact, our page is already live, which means you can donate to Trans Lifeline right now.

In 2020, all of you who tuned in helped us stream for a wild 56 hours to raise over $100,000 for The Innocence Project. It was amazing, chaotic, and beautiful. It was a weird time when we were all stuck at home, not sure what 2021… or 2022 would look like.

The world has changed a lot since then — for one thing, we’ll be streaming in-person again from our studio!

But when we started planning this stream in late 2021, we had no idea how challenging this year would be for the trans community. Trans people have more visibility than ever, but trans lives are being policed and legislated in incredibly harmful ways, all across the country. The news is devastating, and it makes Trans Lifeline’s work all the more important.

Trans Lifeline is a great, grassroots organization: it’s run by and for trans people, offering emotional and financial support. Trans people can struggle with stigmatization, economic security, and isolation. Trans Lifeline envisions a world where everyone gets the care they need and deserve.

Trans Lifeline runs an international peer-support hotline that has answered over 120,000 calls since 2014. It connects trans people in crisis to people who personally understand what they’re going through.

Trans Lifeline also runs a microgrants program that has given over $1 million directly to trans people who need it. Many of these grants go towards helping people with legal name changes and new IDs. This enables people to access education, healthcare, and employment.

So if you please, subscribe to our Twitch page and check out the donation page. We’ll see you on June 9 – 10, to have a good time for a great cause!