It’s time for some spring cleaning, but let’s be smart about it — both with the tech we buy to help us and the money we spend.

Wellbots has an extra special discount on one of the most popular and affordable iRobot robovacs around, and it’s exclusive to The Hamden Journal readers. From now through Sunday, April 10th, you can get the Roomba i3 Plus for $459 when you use code VERGE40. This promo code knocks an additional $40 off the already-discounted price of $499. It’s not the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this robot vacuum, but it’s the best price since early 2022 — and since iRobot added more features like smart mapping via a firmware update, making it an even better value. Additionally, if you’re in the US, purchasing from Wellbots may not require you to pay sales tax depending on which state you live in.

The Roomba i3 Plus is an excellent robot vacuum that self-empties its waste bin into the included cleaning station, holds over a month’s worth of dirt, and has the aforementioned mapping smarts that make it a more efficient cleaning buddy. It also has programmable no-go zones to ensure it focuses on the rooms in your home that you want it to. Plus, its rollers are designed to tackle long hair and pet hair without excessive tangling and clogging. It’s really hard to beat this robot vacuum’s capabilities without spending, well, hundreds more.

Microsoft is selling select configurations of its convertible Surface Laptop Studio for up to $300 off — plinth and all. The base model comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics for $1,422.99 ($177 off). That’s not quite as low of a price as we saw late last year on this entry-level model.

The biggest savings are reserved for the step-up model that packs the same specs but doubles the storage to a 512GB SSD. That one will run you $1,549.99 ($250 off). If you crave a discrete GPU, you can spec out the Surface Laptop Studio with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a midrange Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti for $1,863.99 ($236 off).

Even discounted, these prices may not be for the faint of heart. Microsoft’s Surface line rarely give the best value next to other similarly-configured laptops. But they usually make up for it with excellent build quality. The Surface Laptop Studio, in particular, is unlike anything else on the market. Its two-hinge design to prop the touchscreen up like a drawing tablet is perfect for stylus use. If you’re a creator who can get over this laptop’s short battery life and limited port selection, it offers a one-of-a-kind experience. Read our review.

If the other important component of your desk setup, your mouse, is in need of an update, Dell has a very nice deal on the Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced. With an electromagnetic scroll wheel that helps quickly tear through long documents and websites and a rechargeable battery that is claimed to last up to 70 days before it needs a top up via its USB-C port, this popular Bluetooth mouse is great for getting work done. Its laser works on just about any surface and can range from 200 to 4,000 DPI for fine-tuning your mouse sensitivity exactly to your liking.

Dell has it for the usual $99.99 price, but you’ll get a $40 digital gift card along with it, easily paying for something else in the future since Dell’s site offers like webcams, headsets, and even some gaming accessories. Read our hands-on impressions.

TCL’s 55-inch 6-series 4K TV has been a regular guest in our The Hamden Journal Deals coverage this week. First, Best Buy impressed us with price drop that brought it down to $659.99 (regularly $949.99), but the retailer recently dropped the price even further. You can now get the 55-inch Mini LED-equipped 6-Series for $619.99 ($330 off). Rest assured that if you already sprung for the previous deal, you can get the new price honored. Best Buy also has the 65-inch version for $999.99 ($300 off), which is also a solid deal if you want to go bigger.

The highlights of this model include its Mini LED backlighting, which offers more brightness and more accurate lighting than standard LED-backlit panels. Not to mention, it uses a quantum dot layer for more brilliant contrast, so putting the two technologies together packs a punch for movies, games, and more. For gamers, this TV features two HDMI 2.1 ports, supporting 4K gameplay at up to 120Hz depending on the game. Read our review.

