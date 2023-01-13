The Hamden Journal Podcast: Why is air travel falling apart?

The IT Crowd was right! You really should try turning everything off and on again to make it work. This week, Cherlynn and Devindra discuss how the FAA did just that to fix its NOTAM system, which alerts pilots of potential hazards. It turns out a database error was enough to send that system into a spiral, which forced the FAA to ground flights Wednesday morning. But of course, this was just one issue facing air travel in America – we also dive into Southwest’s holiday fiasco, as well as potential transportation alternatives.



FAA grounds planes after NOTAM outage – 1:34

Other News: Microsoft may have given up on the Surface Duo 3 in favor of foldables – 28:23

Biden calls for legislation on social media platforms – 35:31

NASA is funding ideas for a seaplane and faster deep space travel – 38:18

Hyundai’s new EV can “crab walk” into parallel parking spaces – 40:49

Samsung’s first Unpacked of 2023 scheduled for February 1 – 45:13

Pop culture picks – 52:47

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O’Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks