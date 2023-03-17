The Hamden Journal Podcast: Why did Silicon Valley Bank fail so hard?

The downfall of Silicon Valley bank affects the entire technology industry. This week, we chat with Alex Wilhelm, editor in chief at TechCrunch+, about why SVB failed and what it means for the broader ecosystem. Where were the regulations? And why were VCs so quick to abandon it? Also, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into the latest AI news from Google, Microsoft and the launch of OpenAI’s GPT4. Like we’ve said before, the AI news will never end!

Topics

What caused Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse? – 1:13

FBI report: Americans lost $2.7 billion dollars to cypto scams last year – 22:05

Google adds generative AI to Workspace products –23:45

Google announces research into AI for Ultrasound diagnosis – 27:55

Open AI announces GPT-4, which can understand image inputs, too – 35:50

Microsoft confirms Bing AI is powered by GPT-4, announces layoffs in AI ethics – 38:12

Meta lays off an additional 10,000 workers – 41:16

Samsung announces Galaxy A54 –43:11

Sony’s $600 point-and-shoot camera for the visually impaired – 48:31

Working on – 57:10

Pop culture picks – 58:42

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Alex Wilhelm

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O’Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks

