The Hamden Journal Podcast: Twitter gets Elon Musk and an edit button

What a week it’s been for Twitter. Elon Musk snapped up 9.2 percent of the company, becoming its biggest shareholder. He soon became a board member and shortly after, Twitter announced it was bringing a long-awaited Edit feature to its Blue service. Senior reporter Karissa Bell joined us this week to discuss how it all went down, as well as the potential repercussions. Then, we looked at Peloton’s newest gadget, Microsoft’s updates to Windows 11 as well as more controversy over Apple’s AirTags.

Topics

Why did Elon Musk buy 9.2% of Twitter? – 1:42

Our Peloton Guide hands-on – 27:08

Windows 11 getting a redesigned File Explorer and video call upgrades – 38:31

Dyson’s headphone / mask combo isn’t an April Fool’s joke – 41:01

OnePlus 10 Pro review – 44:07

Dates for Microsoft Build and WWDC have been announced – 46:40

Police reports indicate AirTag stalking may be more prevalent than we know – 48:34

Snapchat Lens helps users learn the ASL alphabet – 52:38

Open AI’s DALL-E 2 latest generative art project creates amazing images – 53:41

What we’re working on – 56:25

Our pop culture picks – 1:02:15

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Mat Smith

Producer: Ben Ellman

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos, Luke Brooks

Graphics artists: Luke Brooks, Brian Oh

Music: Dale North and Terrence O’Brien