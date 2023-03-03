The Hamden Journal Podcast: The most interesting things from Mobile World Congress 2023

This week, our hosts are joined by UK Bureau Chief Mat Smith to dive into the most interesting devices that were announced at Mobile World Congress, which has been happening this week in Barcelona. Are foldables getting more interesting, or are they going to become as stale as regular smartphones have become? Also, just how fast is too fast when it comes to charging? Then, we go over Cherlynn’s review of the Galaxy S23+ and why Microsoft bringing Bing AI to the Windows 11 taskbar isn’t what it seems.

Topics

What’s cool at Mobile World Congress with UK bureau chief Mat Smith – 1:22

Hands on with the Oppo Find N2 Flip – 6:44

Motorola’s Rizr is a concept phone with a rolling screen – 21:09

Samsung Galaxy S23+ review: solid, but not outstanding – 31:17

Microsoft brings Bing AI to the Windows 11 taskbar…sort of – 32:43

Meta says it plans to release AR glasses in 2027 – 34:51

US House panel gives Biden the power to ban TikTok – 38:00

Working on – 41:17

Pop culture picks – 42:57

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Mat Smith

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O’Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks and Brian Oh