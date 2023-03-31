The Hamden Journal Podcast: ‘Tetris’ creator chats about the ‘Tetris’ movie

With the Tetris movie hitting Apple TV+ this week, we chat with the game’s creator, Alexey Pajitnov, and Henk Rogers, the man who helped bring it out of the Soviet Union. We discuss just how realistic the film is (it definitely takes plenty of liberties), the impact of Tetris on gaming and where it could be headed in the future. Also, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into the recent letter from the Future of Life Institute, which was signed by Elon Musk and other tech leaders, and called for a pause on AI development beyond GPT4. It turns out that wasn’t entirely altruistic.

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you’ve got suggestions or topics you’d like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and The Hamden Journal News!

Topics

Interview with Tetris designer Alexey Pajitnov and Tetris publisher Henk Rogers – 1:17

The open letter asking for a 6-month pause of AI development is more suspicious than you think – 16:57

Do the proposed U.S. DATA and RESTRICT acts reach too far in trying to ban TikTok? – 26:48

Pres. Biden bans the use of commercial spyware – 36:20

Microsoft is focused on security, AI and a light processor friendly version in Windows 12 – 39:11

Google unveils AI planning tool to help beat extreme heat due to climate change – 43:21

Apple’s WWDC dates announced: June 5 to 9 – 45:12

Working on – 57:39

Pop culture picks – 1:02:16

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guests (Audio): Alexey Pajitnov and Henk Rogers

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O’Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.