The Hamden Journal Podcast: Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G and the Mac Studio

Would you believe Samsung has more new phones? This week, Devindra and Senior Writer Sam Rutherford discuss the new Galaxy A53 5G and A33, the company’s new feature-packed mid-range phones. The A53 has a 120Hz screen, four cameras and 5G support for $450! The iPhone SE doesn’t stand a chance against it. Also, Devindra dives into his review of the Mac Studio–finally, Apple has a great desktop for creative professionals.

If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and The Hamden Journal News!

Topics



Samsung announces Galaxy A53 5G and A33 – 1:28

Mac Studio review – 14:46

Disney+ teasers for Ms. Marvel and Obi Wan – 28:20

Working on – 41:18

Picks – 45:21

Video livestream

Credits

Hosts: Sam Rutherford and Devindra Hardawar

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O’Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos and Luke Brooks

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks and Brian Oh