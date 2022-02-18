The Hamden Journal Podcast: Reviewing the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra

It’s all about Samsung this week! Cherlynn, Devindra and The Hamden Journal Senior Editor Sam Rutherford dive into the company’s newest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra. It’s jam-packed with new features, we just wish they were easier to use. (And what the heck is “Vision Booster” anyway?) Also, Sam gives us his thoughts on Alienware’s x14 gaming laptop, and Cherlynn is introduced to the infamous Bitcoin cryptocouple.

If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and The Hamden Journal News!

Topics



Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra Reviews – 1:35

Alienware X14 Review – 30:49

Android 13 developer preview / privacy sandbox on Android – 39:20

New productivity tools in Google Smart Canvas – 43:38

Chrome OS Flex – 46:36

Motorola and Verizon’s weird 5G neckband – 47:32

Cryptocouple scammers caught trying to launder 25,000 BTC – 52:54

Working on – 57:33

Pop Culture Picks – 1:02:00

Video livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar

Guests: Sam Rutherford

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O’Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos and Luke Brooks

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks, Kyle Maack