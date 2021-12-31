The Hamden Journal Podcast: Quantum Dot OLED and other tech we’re expecting at CES 2022

We’re back from the holidays and gearing up to (virtually) cover CES 2022. Cherlynn and Devindra chat about some of the most interesting new tech we expect to see, like Quantum Dot OLED displays and new CPUs. And they discuss what the global chip shortage could mean for CES and the rest of 2022. (Prepare to wait a lot longer for all your near gear!)

Topics



Our second pandemic CES is going to be a little weird – 1:41

What is Quantum Dot OLED? – 14:23

What we expect from new PC CPUs and GPUs – 24:37

What will wearables look like at CES? – 28:05

Cars and CES – 31:18

Pop Culture Picks – 39:07

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low, Devindra Hardawar

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O’Brien